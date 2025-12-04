Black And Tan Thursday: Kirkland Deschutes Vintage Ale Bourbon Barrel Stout & Kirkland Deschutes Helles Lager

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To kick off the Black and Tan Thursday series we went with 2 from the Big Box Club.
Deschutes did a really nice job on the Stout and the Helles is solid as well.
2 great tastes that taste great together ( if you remember that one welcome to the olds club lol)
We used both the Brutul Turtle and The Perfect Black and Tan tools just to be thorough and because I'm just that OCD.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ (https://www.minds.com/group/888251522230046720/latest) this is the minds beer group.
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr (https://gab.com/groups/3842) this is the gab beer group
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1