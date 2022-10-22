Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Central Banking Digital Currencies risk becoming a Trojan horse towards social credit systems
53 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/481760

Summary：Central Banking Digital Currencies (CBDC）is becoming a Trojan horse towards social credit systems. Such system will link each person's identity and actions to their bank account. The government will see and to control everything a citizen does with their money. China has already implemented it and the West are catching up quickly. It will also link the Carbon footprint to this system too. When it is fully implemented, no one has true freedom.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket