Central Banking Digital Currencies risk becoming a Trojan horse towards social credit systems

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https://gnews.org/articles/481760
Summary：Central Banking Digital Currencies (CBDC）is becoming a Trojan horse towards social credit systems. Such system will link each person's identity and actions to their bank account. The government will see and to control everything a citizen does with their money. China has already implemented it and the West are catching up quickly. It will also link the Carbon footprint to this system too. When it is fully implemented, no one has true freedom.