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BLM-Antifa Portland Press Conference Crashed By Black Woman
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282 views • August 24, 2021
On 20 Aug., 2021, a black woman crashed a Portland press conference organized by several antifa-allied groups (e.g., Don't Shoot Portland, Oregon Justice Resource Center, United Mutual Aid Network, etc.) ahead of a riot announced by antifa for 22 Aug., 2021. The woman called out antifa for throwing explosive fireworks and pepper-spraying her children at a family prayer event earlier in the month. The attack on Evangelical Christian worshippers on the Portland waterfront was ignored by the local press. Video recorded by "The Black Conservative Preacher."
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612511417e003168b0d495eb
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612511417e003168b0d495eb
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