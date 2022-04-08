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Translated-Russian POW's Throats Cut +
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80 views • April 08, 2022
"Footage of the brutal massacre by Ukrainian and Georgian militants of paratroopers ambushed in the Kiev region during the withdrawal of Russian troops on March 30. They were first captured, tied up, and then had their throats cut, after which Nazis watched them wheezing for a long time, and only after enjoying the agony of death did they finish them off with assault rifle shots."
- Essence of Time International
- Essence of Time International
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