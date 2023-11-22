Russian Aerospace Forces using RBK-500 cluster bombs in the Avdeevka Sector.

Adding, earlier this morning:

Repelling an attack by unmanned boats near Evpatoria

🔻In a completely ordinary night, Russian sailors of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy repelled an attack by Ukrainian formations near Yevpatoria in Crimea.

▪️ Around 2 a.m., four unmanned boats were discovered near Lake Donuzlav, north-west of Yevpatoria, which were sent to the peninsula from the Odessa region.

▪️ Somewhere at 02.30, on the approach to Donuzlav, three BeKs were destroyed by airborne weapons from ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet. And for some reason the fourth drone washed ashore (https://t.me/dva_majors/29502) in approximately the same area.

🔻The enemy’s goal in the vicinity of the lake was quite obvious: the AFU’ drones were trying to hit the fleet’s base point, as was the case a little less than two weeks ago in Chernomorskoye. (https://t.me/rybar/54076)

Then, taking advantage of the lack of booms at the entrance to the bay, the enemy managed to hit several boats. But this time the sailors were on the alert, thanks to which they managed to repel the attack.





