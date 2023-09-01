Create New Account
ALEX JONES AND THE 2 WEEK DISINFO CAMPAIGN AGAINST THE D.E.W.. NOW ADMITS THE COMPLETELY OBVIOUS. (and expects YOU to overlook this)
LetsBoGrandon
First off: Guys, I'm sorry. I grew up with Alex. He opened my eyes back in the day too. But something is wrong... and someone has to say something.

Second: Damn right I said it

And now he's walking it all back after what looks like a 2 week interference program against the D.E.W. possibility and probability in Hawaii. NOW, all of a sudden, he admits the footage is "completely obvious". Oh really? THEN HOW THE PHUQ DID HE MISS IT FOR 2 WEEKS? the truth matters at the time the incident happens. This bullshit about throwing as much doubt in the mix as possible is recognized Alex. They just put him under the bus with that one. Hit MEEEEEE [email protected]

