The Earth and the Impact of Data Centers, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Data centers are no longer just warehouses of servers—they’re reshaping landscapes, consuming water, increasing energy demand, and impacting local ecosystems. Communities are beginning to organize and push back, proving that public action can still influence billion-dollar projects when people unite around protecting their environment and resources.
#Environment #DataCenters #CommunityAction #WaterCrisis #Energy #AI #Climate #Sustainability
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