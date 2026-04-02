Truth and Righteousness

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Our Carnal Mind Have No Problem Allowing Us To Go To Hell
Our Carnal minds is about putting self first; it represents the devil, who with his pride wanted to be worshipped as God and warred against God and other angels who decided to remain faithful to God. Who do we think we are living in the devils kingdom living comfortably to please God?