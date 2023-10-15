Donald J. Trump: The broken political investors and the GOP candidates eat their young

Donald J. Trump:

I understand Candidates that are losing by 57 to 70 Points are getting together with RINO Paul Ryan, Mitt “The Loser” Romney, Bill “No Guts or Talent” Barr, and some broken political “investors” that will soon come to me, as most others already have.





These failed Candidates should have started by campaigning effectively, which they didn’t because they don’t have the skill or the talent…





@realDonaldTrump

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/111235190221468575

