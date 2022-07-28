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G Edward Griffin: The "Science" & Politics Of Cancer That Hinders Cure
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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107 views • July 28, 2022

Nearly 50 years ago, G Edward Griffin penned the book A World Without Cancer: The Story Of Vitamin B17. This book has educated many people on the pseudo science surrounding "cancer" and also the political side that allows fascists to control the healthcare, or lack thereof, in the civilized world. The book has had such an impact on me, that I invited Mr. Griffin on the show to inform those who may not be aware of what the Creator has supplied to us for our wellbeing. Sadly, we needed several hours. So, we may have him back on to expound for an entire hour about the pharmaceutical industry and their part in keeping people sick until they die, and taking them to the bank along the way.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/g-edward-griffin-the-science-politics-of-cancer-that-hinders-cure-video/

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