The Cancer Revolution - Integrative Medicine Is The New Modern Medicine (Part 1)

At The Truth About Cancer, we are most frequently asked these three questions:

1. How do I prevent cancer?

2. How do I know if I have cancer?

3. How do I beat cancer?



Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy enlightens us on a modern approach to medicine that easily answers these questions for anyone. By utilizing integrative medicine and targeted cancer testing, doctors like Dr. Connealy are able to spend less time doing guesswork and more time addressing the root health issues.



The key differences between a traditional doctor and an integrative one is that a traditional doctor does very little to address mental health and spirituality, let alone acknowledge its connection to an individual's overall health. Integrative doctors like Dr. Connealy, Dr. Motley, Dr. Cowden and others do see and honor that connection. Because of their understanding of the emotional connection to your health, they are able to address past or unresolved trauma that could be a factor in an individual's condition.



In addition to integrative medicine having a larger focus on emotional health, it focuses on ensuring medical tests, devices and procedures aren't harmful or toxic to the patients that are receiving it. Watch through the entire video to hear more about the progressive testing and targeting methods that Dr. Connealy personally uses in her clinic.



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About Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD

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Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD, is the Medical Director for The Center for New Medicine in Irvine, CA. She attended the University of Texas School of Public Health, and then attended the University of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School. She completed her post-graduate training at the Harbor/UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Connealy writes and has been published in monthly health columns for “Coast” and “OC Health” magazines and is published in “The Journal of the American Nutraceutical Association” (JANA), along with "Healthy Aging Magazine" & "Townsend Letter." She is a frequent writer for Natural News and Newport Natural Health on line magazines. Dr. Connealy is a frequent guest speaker at professional organizations and on television shows when highlighting health topics. She is the Medical Ambassador for Mommy’s Club/Healthy Home Company.