They Will Come For You Next: Feds Strip Second Amendment Rights From GOP Congressional Candidate

Stew Peters Show.Shall not be infringed is supposed to have a meaning GREATER than just a piece of paper.

Laura Loomer joins to discuss her Second Amendment rights being STRIPPED away by BigGov.

Laura is a law abiding citizen who’s only CRIME is apparently being an American Patriot!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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