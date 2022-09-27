Create New Account
FLASHBACK : "If Russia invades ... then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
US Media, ABC News on February 7, 2022 on twitter:

US Paedophile Joe Biden:
"If Russia invades ... then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

Reporter:
"But how will you do that, exactly, since ... The project is in Germany's control?"

Biden:
"I PROMISE YOU, WE WILL BE ABLE TO DO THAT."

... NEXT MINUTE

((( Bloomberg ))): Germany suspects damage to Nord Stream pipeline is the result of sabotage.

On German social media, mainly supporters of the German Nationalist Party AfD and others of a libertarian orientation, accuse the US of being behind the Nordstream blasts and of actively sabotaging (what's left) of the German-European energy industry.

According to them, the objective in doing so would be to make Europe commit economic suicide and continue being an "American protectorate" rather than being independent.

Source : Augusto’s Helicopter Tours

