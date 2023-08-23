A Private Jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin 'Wagner PMC", has Crashed with all 7 passengers and 3 crew Dying upon Impact

Y. Prigozhin hasn't been confirmed dead.
A Legacy Embraer private jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed with all 7 passengers and 3 crew dying upon impact. Yevgeny Prigozhin was, per the passenger manifest, listed as being on the plane.
Equally Readovka News reports a second plane of its type belonging to Prigozhin has currently turned around and landed in an airport near Moscow.
UPDATE: Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin died. This was stated by the representative of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov.
“I just talked with outstanding“ musicians ”, they confirm the fact of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin,” Rogov said.
