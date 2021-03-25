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SUEZ CANAL BLOCKED: A "WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR GLOBAL TRADE"
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261 views • March 25, 2021
ice.age.farmer



The Suez Canal's blockage by a ship run aground is emblematic of the cascading failures in the global economy: a controlled demolition of all human activity is leading us into The Great Reset.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/25/suez-canal-blocked-a-worst-case-scenario-for-global-trade/

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⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
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LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
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foodtexaseconomychinaplasticblockingice age farmersupply chainsuez canal
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