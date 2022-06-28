Famine Alert - Now They Are Destroying the Bees - INCOMING FAMINE

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If the bee disappeared.
No more bees, no more pollination, Substantially less crops, therefore less food.
and so many other food supply sectors just coincidentally happen to be hit with some tragedy / destruction within a small window of time.
So where is all the technology and “ science” for this “problem”