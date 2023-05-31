Armageddon It

Rick Allen: drums, backing vocals
Steve Clark: guitars, backing vocals
Phil Collen: guitars, backing vocals
Joe Elliott: lead vocals
Rick Savage: bass, backing vocals
The Bankrupt Brothers: backing vocals
Written by Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, Robert John Lange
Def Leppard | Hysteria (1987; remastered 2017)
