Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Armageddon It
35 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Rick Allen: drums, backing vocals

Steve Clark: guitars, backing vocals

Phil Collen: guitars, backing vocals

Joe Elliott: lead vocals

Rick Savage: bass, backing vocals

The Bankrupt Brothers: backing vocals

Written by Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, Robert John Lange


Def Leppard | Hysteria (1987; remastered 2017)

Keywords
hard rockhysteriarock music80s rockclassic rockpop metaldef leppardarmageddon it

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket