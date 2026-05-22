Getting Back Into Politics! X/Twitter Livestream

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On this Wednesday Night Live from 20 May 2026, philosopher Stefan Molyneux weighs getting back into politics after deplatforming and audience capture pushed him toward parenting, novels, and long-term philosophy work instead. He notes how COVID coercion and past protests exposed weak real support, and says credibility only holds when words match actions in the present.
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0:00:00OnlyFans and Beauty Burns
0:10:43Audience Capture and Politics
0:29:11Risk in Hong Kong
0:42:25Vaccine Shame and Regret
0:52:36COVID Fallout and Lost Trust
0:59:33What Capitalism Really Means
1:11:50Why Return to Politics
1:29:41Deplatforming and Support