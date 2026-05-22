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Getting Back Into Politics! X/Twitter Livestream
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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On this Wednesday Night Live from 20 May 2026, philosopher Stefan Molyneux weighs getting back into politics after deplatforming and audience capture pushed him toward parenting, novels, and long-term philosophy work instead. He notes how COVID coercion and past protests exposed weak real support, and says credibility only holds when words match actions in the present.


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Keywords
politicsevidencephilosophyreasondeplatformingparentingstefan molyneuxlivestreamcovidnovels
Chapters

0:00:00OnlyFans and Beauty Burns

0:10:43Audience Capture and Politics

0:29:11Risk in Hong Kong

0:42:25Vaccine Shame and Regret

0:52:36COVID Fallout and Lost Trust

0:59:33What Capitalism Really Means

1:11:50Why Return to Politics

1:29:41Deplatforming and Support

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy