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No correlation between levels of anti-COVID vaccination and levels of disease: study
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10 views • October 08, 2021
According to a recent study of the data from 68 countries and 2947 counties in the US,
there is no correlation between the percentage of population that has been vaccinated
and the prevalence of new COVID cases. So what is the meaning of this study? What
should its place be in the ongoing discourse?
References
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
https://ourworldindata.org/
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there is no correlation between the percentage of population that has been vaccinated
and the prevalence of new COVID cases. So what is the meaning of this study? What
should its place be in the ongoing discourse?
References
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7
https://ourworldindata.org/
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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