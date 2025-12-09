Ontario quietly advances plan for centralized genomic database - WHO launches plan to make the COVID emergency response permanent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998190008034075042?t=fv7NRX0k3C3dtHbbS0IrBw&s=19
Researchers have developed a method to wirelessly control the human genome using light-activated nanotechnology, marking a significant advancement in genetic manipulation. This approach, termed "optogenomics," involves the use of tiny photonic brain implants equipped with nano-lasers and nano-antennas to wirelessly manipulate specific genes.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=controlling+the+genome+wirelessly&source=web&summary=1&conversation=0b84bd7d9d0b60cf2a71a7
isreal is spearheading a bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+is+spearheading+a+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7bb1207d0fcefa3f561db1
WEF_Pathways_to_Bioeconomy_and_Bioconvergence_Perspectives_from_Serbia_and_Israel_2025
https://reports.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Pathways_to_Bioeconomy_and_Bioconvergence_Perspectives_from_Serbia_and_Israel_2025.pdf
countries funding bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=countries+funding+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7d552d95aff529ef8179d8
canada and iec biodigital convergence standardization https://search.brave.com/search?q=canada+and+iec+biodigital+convergence+standardization&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0e95d5e82b3bde25dcfad3
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19
Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android
https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19
Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016
Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996148942996906054?t=moHHCIf1pRXfgCU4b-nNAw&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19
Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0
Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19
Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.
5G: 5G & Network Transformation Conference: Prof. Dr. Ian F. Akyıldız - Georgia Tech https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-ChmD3mwaEg&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD
5G: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://rumble.com/v489zn2-fundamentals-of-molecular-nano-communication-networks-georgia-tech-institut.html
NYUAD Institute Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time. https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=H7nWsczNyHyUie1bVnhHQw&s=19
6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996463833800687917?t=V58924rGeDdRFOtNdRWMmw&s=19