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Scientists Admit They Create Humanoids / mRNA Causes Cancer
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689 views • March 19, 2021
Scientists Admit They Create Humanoids / mRNA Causes Cancer
Alex Jones breaks down the recent admissions of humanoid entities being created to circumvent human rights violations in experimental research, and shows the stories showing admissions that mRNA technology leads to cancer. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6053a8c5c657334e1f2f8765
Alex Jones breaks down the recent admissions of humanoid entities being created to circumvent human rights violations in experimental research, and shows the stories showing admissions that mRNA technology leads to cancer. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6053a8c5c657334e1f2f8765
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