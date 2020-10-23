Tucker Carlson October 23, 2020

Summation of the Trump-Biden Debate on October 22, 2020.



When Trump said that coyotes were smuggling children across the border, the stupid Dems went insane. They actually thought he meant feral canines were dragging children across the border. Talk about STUPID!



Joe Biden denied he was against fracking and got angry when Trump said “it’s on tape.” Joe continued to deny he was against fracking and demanded Trump show the tape. “Put it on you website.” Trump did after the debate which showed Biden was lying.



House Democrats' HEROES Act is a giant political scam.

The Heroes Act would allow illegal aliens to ‘retroactively’ receive COVID stimulus checks.

The Act bans Voter ID laws.

The Act provides marijuana businesses dealers access to banking and insurance services.

The Act would bail out Dem jurisdictions that had financial problems going back decades

The Act would allow paid political operatives to ‘harvest ballots’ nationally.



Joe was promoting Fear Porn by telling Americans to get ready for a ‘Dark Winter’ if Trump is reelected.



The 50 former national intelligence people that said Hunter Biden’s laptop is a Russian disinformation campaign, yet, none of those 50 ‘intel experts’ have seen the contents of the laptop. It’s Russia! Russia! Russia! …



The summation of Joe Biden’s debate can be summed up this way: Lie! Lie! Lie! Deflect! Deflect! Deflect!