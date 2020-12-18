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All Kinds of Fat | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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171 views • December 18, 2020
Variety is the spice of life. Maybe that's why these fatties can't stop eating.

Ring in the holidays with the books of Aaron Clarey!
https://www.amazon.com/Books-Aaron-Clarey/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAaron+Clarey

Merry Christmas from "Uncle Nick"!
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215

Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com

Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/wip/518w9
2. https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
3. https://archive.vn/wip/wrTbt

Video Throwbacks
Bad Baby Recovery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NltF-tZD69I
FUPA/FUBA vs. Second Scrotum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NISDct36c2k
The Top 10 Things We HATE About the Original Star Wars Trilogy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV5TKerTLRI
Keywords
comedyobesityfunnyweight lossfatgrossfat shamingredonkulasmorbidly obeseobeseoverweightbody positivityfat acceptanceterrence poppfattiespotbelly
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