Driver's Seat Sniff n' the Tears

"Driver's Seat" is a 1978 song by the British band Sniff 'n' the Tears that appears on their debut album, Fickle Heart. The band is considered a one-hit wonder as "Driver's Seat" was their only hit, except in the Netherlands, where they had a second Top 40 single.
The genesis of the song dates back to 1973 and a demo tape recorded for a French record label by Sniff 'n' The Tears with singer/guitarist Paul Roberts, guitarists Laurence "Loz" Netto and Mick Dyche, and bassist Chris Birkin. The drummer Luigi Salvoni was a new addition at the time coming from the breakup of Moon, the band he'd been in. They shopped the demo tape and signed with the small Chiswick label in 1977. Keith Miller played the Moog solo and also toured America with the band. Noel McCalla sang the backup vocals.
According to Paul Roberts, "Driver's Seat" isn't about driving, but rather "fragmented, conflicting thoughts and emotions that might follow the break-up of a relationship". One of the key decisions in arranging the song was to start with drums and progressively introduce other instruments.
Doing all right
A little jiving on a Saturday night
And come what may
Gonna dance the day away
Jenny was sweet
She always smiled for the people she'd meet
On trouble and strife
She had another way of looking at life
The news is blue (the news is blue)
It has its own way to get to you (ooh)
What can I do? (what can I do?)
I'll never remember my time with you
Pick up your feet
Got to move to the trick of the beat
There is no elite
Just take your place in the driver's seat
Driver's seat, ooh
Driver's seat, yeah
We're doing all right (ooh)
A little jiving on a Saturday night (yeah)
And come what may (ooh)
Gonna dance the day away (yeah)
Driver's seat, ooh
Driver's seat, yeah
Jenny was sweet (ooh)
There is no elite (yeah)
Pick up your feet (ooh)
Pick up, pick up (yeah)
Pick up your feet (ooh)
Gonna dance the day away (yeah)
Driver's seat, ooh
Driver's seat, yeah
Driver's seat, ooh
Driver's seat, yeah
Yeah
Driver's seat
