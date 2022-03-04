Miles Guo: Three families of our fellow fighters rescued by us have arrived in Warsaw

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3/3/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Three families of our fellow fighters rescued by us have arrived in Warsaw. 100% of the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China in Ukraine have been rescued. We will soon provide two free rescue flights, one to the U.S. and Canada and the other one to Southeast Asia