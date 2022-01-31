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Proving The Existence And Threat Of The Great Reset (Ep. 106) - Patriot's Nation
Patriot's Nation
Patriot's Nation
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22 views • January 31, 2022
On this week’s episode of Patriot’s Nation due to technical difficulties and equipment failures I play a rerun from the main segments of three previous episodes of Patriot’s Nation which aired on December 7, December 14, and December 21 of 2020. On each of these three main segments of the podcast I talk about the Great Reset and the New World Order agenda and prove it’s existence and imminent threat.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
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Keywords
evilpodcastnew world ordercryptoagenda 2030tyrannyone world governmentworld economic forumthe great resetklaus schwabcashless societies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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