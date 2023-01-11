P.3 My millet is water-logged, will it pull through? (11 days without watering in Perth’s serious heat) (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9419

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/90edefea-0781-4f7c-b266-3d12542ec157

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3ca62fe2-d5d4-4633-9b5a-45c05a9d1db5

Update: The cluster of millet plants have sailed through the unintentional water-logging episode.

I wonder if the water-logging has weakened the stems of these millet plants, or is it the weight of the seed heads? I was struck today by the graceful beauty of the cluster of millet plants in the large bin tub, pushed well over by the easterly winds overnight.