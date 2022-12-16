Charlie Kirk: No Explanation for RNC's Outrageous Spending

"I'm just extremely disappointed in how our money is being handled by the RNC."
Jennifer Van Laar joins Charlie Kirk to discuss her latest investigative report on RNC spending.
Watch LIVE ➡️ bit.ly/ravroku
Watch #TheCharlieKirkShow here: https://americasvoice.news/video/Kt3aXcuvWOgQHof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.