X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion

Well documented information from former Freemason who came to Jesus. I regularly listed to the Heath Ranger Mike Adams and I know he will review new uploads on occasion - I recommend this video as it connects how the secret societies have infiltrated our system and are in the process of building a new world order.



Video uploaded to YouTube by Altiyan Childs from Austrialia

I put it here as YouTube will take it down sometime in the future.

All credit goes to Altiyan Childs who is greatly risking his life by putting out this message. While others have revealed much of the Freemasons, this is complete and documented well. It is quite a long video however. It covers many of Hollywood, Christian, and political influencers who are fully involved