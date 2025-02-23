Separation Agreement vs. Divorce – What’s the Difference?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people confuse separation agreements with divorce—but they’re not the same! Here’s how they differ:
⚖ Separation Agreement
✔ You’re still legally married
✔ Handles custody, support, & asset division
✔ Can be settled privately
⚖ Divorce
✔ Legally dissolves the marriage
✔ Requires a court application
✔ Allows remarriage
📌 Need legal guidance? Call (647) 254-0909.
🔗 Learn more - https://separationagreementontario.ca/separation-agreement-vs-divorce/