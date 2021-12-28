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mRNA Injection Causes Your Cells to Eat Themselves
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811 views • December 28, 2021
Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi describes the danger of getting injected with mRNA instructions to produce spike protein. (4 minutes 32 seconds) The doctor's message: Do not let them inject you with anything ever. God help us all.
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mRNA Injection Destroy Your Cells
The mRNA genetic therapy enters the cell, which lines the vessel wall. What happens next? The cell generates spike proteins that enter the bloodstream. They then cause clots as your cells attack themselves, which the so-called mRNA vaccine creates.
These genetic injections cause your cells to eat themselves via the spike proteins. They trick your body into thinking your cells are bacteria. And hence, the cells eat away at your vessel wall.
These experimental injections cause a mixed infection in the host, which is reckless and dangerous as no one knows the outcome. Once a person injects two more shots, their life becomes in danger—the damage, irreversible.
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Please SHARE.
mRNA Injection Destroy Your Cells
The mRNA genetic therapy enters the cell, which lines the vessel wall. What happens next? The cell generates spike proteins that enter the bloodstream. They then cause clots as your cells attack themselves, which the so-called mRNA vaccine creates.
These genetic injections cause your cells to eat themselves via the spike proteins. They trick your body into thinking your cells are bacteria. And hence, the cells eat away at your vessel wall.
These experimental injections cause a mixed infection in the host, which is reckless and dangerous as no one knows the outcome. Once a person injects two more shots, their life becomes in danger—the damage, irreversible.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
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