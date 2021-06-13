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6-13-2021 Sunday message @NBC with Pastor Gary Glidden
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Apostasy in the Church 1st Timothy 4:1-16
But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will [a]fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons.....
But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will [a]fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons.....
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