Busking in Bourke Street Mall

Mike is an electric guitar wizard and he busks for the pure enjoyment of letting his fingers dance across the strings, engaging all who stop to watch and appreciate. He can be found outside the old General Post Office in the Bourke Street Mall (at least on Saturdays). He does not bother to self promote by providing CDs so I like to honour Mike with records of his skill on this platform. Enjoy.