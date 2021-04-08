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Issachar Report Inteview Ft. Lance Jones & Mary Wildish
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30 views • April 08, 2021
Issachar Report focuses on hearing what bible-based speakers have to say about world events (including the current pandemic) and biblical prophecy with a focus on the remnant of the church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Whilst the author of this channel is sympathetic to the ethos of the content of this video, the thoughts and views stated in this video are those of the speaker(s) and not the host of this channel.
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