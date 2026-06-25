Mozart The Magician of Music

How did Mozart create music that still feels magical centuries later? 🎼✨





Some called him a genius. Others thought it was almost impossible.





🎧 Full story in the episode. Link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6P0gSCcrimy348HPRjD2tA?si=fc43fca3f91e4169





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#classicalmusic

#MusicHistory

#classicalcomposer

#musicpodcast