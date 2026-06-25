Mozart The Magician of Music

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How did Mozart create music that still feels magical centuries later? 🎼✨
Some called him a genius. Others thought it was almost impossible.
🎧 Full story in the episode. Link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6P0gSCcrimy348HPRjD2tA?si=fc43fca3f91e4169
#mozart
#classicalmusic
#MusicHistory
#classicalcomposer
#musicpodcast
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