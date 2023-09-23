Create New Account
Psychological Warfare - Official Propaganda Manual of the US Air Force, 1951
Psychological Warfare - Official Propaganda Manual of the US Air Force, 1951

The following pamphlet is an official manual on psychological warfare, propaganda and subversion distributed to recruits in the US Air Force in 1951.

As you read this, imagine what it would be like if the United States government decided to use these same propaganda and control techniques on us, its own American citizens...

America, propaganda, United States, psychological warfare. US Air Force, history, comics, comic book, freedom, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational

