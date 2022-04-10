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President Putin Should Listen To This About Treating Cancer Rather Than The Rockefellers
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30 views • April 10, 2022
It is rumored that Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancer. If that is the case, then we humbly submit that he, and anyone else who has cancer, listen to the information presented in this episode of The Sons of Liberty with our nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani, a breast cancer survivor of more than a decade, and Simone Plaut. The information here is Creation-based medicine (ie. real, organic food and supplements) rather than the Rockefeller promoted synthetic drugs.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/president-putin-should-listen-to-this-about-treating-cancer-rather-than-the-rockefellers-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/president-putin-should-listen-to-this-about-treating-cancer-rather-than-the-rockefellers-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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