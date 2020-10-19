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10/19/20 #OctoberSurprise : TRUMP vs Cabal Global Health Surveillance Monetary System #Checkmate
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292 views • October 20, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/19: As the October Surprise unfolds, we see the C_bal fighting for a Glob_l seizure of assets using the IMF and Health Surv_illance...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
There is a lot of trouble loading links for this video. YAFTV will keep trying!
Modrna executive Zaks, sells every bit of stocks and stock options predicted to be $90 million of profits by the end of 2020:
https://www.wbur.org/npr/908305074/ba...
https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-...
Please watch the Corbett Report on the Reset:
https://www.corbettreport.com/greatre...
Corbett today questions answered:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-...
Harvesting Corn in the Hunt_r Moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-316...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
International Peace Institute:
https://www.ipinst.org/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.3K subscribers
10/19: As the October Surprise unfolds, we see the C_bal fighting for a Glob_l seizure of assets using the IMF and Health Surv_illance...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
There is a lot of trouble loading links for this video. YAFTV will keep trying!
Modrna executive Zaks, sells every bit of stocks and stock options predicted to be $90 million of profits by the end of 2020:
https://www.wbur.org/npr/908305074/ba...
https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-...
Please watch the Corbett Report on the Reset:
https://www.corbettreport.com/greatre...
Corbett today questions answered:
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-...
Harvesting Corn in the Hunt_r Moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-316...
Please follow Leo Zagami, Freemasons, Romania, Epst_in/Gates, IPI:
https://leozagami.com/
International Peace Institute:
https://www.ipinst.org/
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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