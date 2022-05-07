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Sheeple - How We 'Awake' See the 'Globe' and PLAN-demic Retards! [20.04.2022]
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386 views • May 07, 2022
'Funny but sad at the same time'
439 Views apr 20, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.08K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L4KjWzCn68Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
439 Views apr 20, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.08K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L4KjWzCn68Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
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