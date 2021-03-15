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Is Peter “this rock” in Matthew 16:18?
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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61 views • March 15, 2021
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During Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath, March 13, 2021, I spoke about Christ being the Rock and our Salvation as part of our testimonies and praises that were shared. My wife, Dalin, translated what I mentioned from English to Cebuano, the second most spoken language in the Philippines.

Deceived Catholics are being led to believe that Peter was referred to as the rock by Jesus Christ in Matthew 16:18 but Christ was speaking of Himself when He said “this Rock” as He did also when He said that He is the Door and the Good Shepherd.

Deuteronomy 32:3-4; 1 Samuel 2:2; 2 Samuel 22:2, 47; Psalm 18:2, 31; Psalm 62:2, 6 & 7; Psalm 71:3; Psalm 78:35, Psalm 89:26 and just as important, 1 Corinthians 10:4, we read that God or Jesus Christ is the Rock. He is the Rock of our salvation, not Peter Who was called Cephas by Christ which means a little stone.

Dear Catholics, please stop replacing the Lord Jesus Christ with either Peter, Mary or the pope. No one can replace the Lord of lords and King of kings.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:

SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers

Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christrockyeshuastonepetersonelohimgodheadcephas
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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