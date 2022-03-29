03/29/2022 China Insight

On March 28, Shanghai reported more than 4,000 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the past 24 hours, and a large number of asymptomatic infections were sent to the field hospital and quarantine facility of the World Expo Exhibition Hall.Video from March 29 shows a CCP virus-infected patient in Dasui River, Jilin Province, talking about the treatment measures in the field hospital and quarantine facility. Patients with mild symptoms only took traditional Chinese medicine, and if they later have severe symptoms they will be taken away individually.On March 27, Shanghai officials announced that the lockdown would not be implemented, but at the same time the urban area was gradually tightened by grid management, and residents could be blocked and controlled at any time.On March 28, Shanghai CCP virus infection broke out, and residents continued in a rush to buy daily necessities. Resident Mr. Chen bought two cabbages at a cost of 87.6 yuan, and the unit price was 47.6 yuan per kilogram!During the Pandemic, the management of the CCP government was chaotic, the necessities of life for urban residents were seriously lacking, and the price of vegetables crazily increased ; while vegetables from outside the city could not be shipped in.On March 25, Changchun, Jilin Province. An elderly man didn’t know how to use his mobile phone to buy vegetables online, so he begged the clerk at the door of the grocery store: “please have mercy on me”.On March 27, harsh management again occurred in a Tangshan Community, Hebei Province where the access to the residential area was blocked by barbed wire.On March 24, Tangshan, Hebei. Community management staff members asked residents under lockdown to turn off the lights and sing “My Motherland and Me”, with the intention of creating a positive propaganda that “Touching China”. As a result, the residents responded directly with four-lettered words.Recently, Zhengzhou, Henan. The treatment of a pair of twins cost more than 300,000 yuan in less than 2 months after they were born prematurely. Their parents chose to “draw lots” and had to give up the treatment for one of their children because they no longer had the money to support the treatment.