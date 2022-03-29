BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

03/29/2022 China Insight
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • April 01, 2022
https://gnews.org/2264527/

On March 28, Shanghai reported more than 4,000 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the past 24 hours, and a large number of asymptomatic infections were sent to the field hospital and quarantine facility of the World Expo Exhibition Hall.
Video from March 29 shows a CCP virus-infected patient in Dasui River, Jilin Province, talking about the treatment measures in the field hospital and quarantine facility. Patients with mild symptoms only took traditional Chinese medicine, and if they later have severe symptoms they will be taken away individually.
On March 27, Shanghai officials announced that the lockdown would not be implemented, but at the same time the urban area was gradually tightened by grid management, and residents could be blocked and controlled at any time.
On March 28, Shanghai CCP virus infection broke out, and residents continued in a rush to buy daily necessities. Resident Mr. Chen bought two cabbages at a cost of 87.6 yuan, and the unit price was 47.6 yuan per kilogram!
During the Pandemic, the management of the CCP government was chaotic, the necessities of life for urban residents were seriously lacking, and the price of vegetables crazily increased ; while vegetables from outside the city could not be shipped in.
On March 25, Changchun, Jilin Province. An elderly man didn’t know how to use his mobile phone to buy vegetables online, so he begged the clerk at the door of the grocery store: “please have mercy on me”.
On March 27, harsh management again occurred in a Tangshan Community, Hebei Province where the access to the residential area was blocked by barbed wire.
On March 24, Tangshan, Hebei. Community management staff members asked residents under lockdown to turn off the lights and sing “My Motherland and Me”, with the intention of creating a positive propaganda that “Touching China”. As a result, the residents responded directly with four-lettered words.
Recently, Zhengzhou, Henan. The treatment of a pair of twins cost more than 300,000 yuan in less than 2 months after they were born prematurely. Their parents chose to “draw lots” and had to give up the treatment for one of their children because they no longer had the money to support the treatment.
Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy