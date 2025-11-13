BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Seed of Abraham: Christ, Covenant, and the Final Generation
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
33 views • 21 hours ago

In this powerful episode of the Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study, host David Paxton leads a deep and revealing exploration into one of the most important covenant themes in all of Scripture. The identity of the true Seed of Abraham.

Drawing from the foundational promises God made to Abraham, the prophetic line carried through Isaac and Jacob, and the New Covenant revelation revealed through Christ, this study uncovers the full meaning behind God’s eternal plan of redemption.

David reveals how the singular Seed is Christ Himself, how believers become heirs through faith, and how the covenant given thousands of years ago still shapes the destiny of Israel, the Church, and the world as we move rapidly toward the final generation.

This episode connects biblical history, covenant theology, and end-time prophecy in a clear, grounded, and uncompromising way that equips believers to understand their identity, inheritance, and calling in these last days.

This is essential teaching for anyone who wants to grasp the fullness of God’s promise, the unity of Scripture, and the prophetic significance of the days we are living in right now.

To learn more or support our International Ministry. Please visit

www.lastchristian.net

bible studyabrahamic covenantend time prophecyseed of abrahamcovenant theologybook of genesisbiblical teachingmessianic prophecydavid paxtonchristian discipleshiprevelation radiolast christian radiochrist the seedfinal generationisrael and the churchgalatians study
