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71) Danos no sangue por exposição a microondas
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35 views • May 25, 2021
Excerto do documentário de 2017 sobre Contadores Inteligentes onde podemos verificar perdas de carga eléctrica devida a exposição a microondas:
Take Back Your Power 2017: Smart Meter Documentary: https://www.takebackyourpower.net/watch-take-back-your-power-2017/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Take Back Your Power 2017: Smart Meter Documentary: https://www.takebackyourpower.net/watch-take-back-your-power-2017/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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