CHOPPED OUT: Kayleigh McEnany Says Seattle SUMMER OF LOVE Chop STYLE IS OVER

Several Republicans on Wednesday voiced their support for the end of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) as the Seattle Police Department, at the order of Mayor Jenny Durkan, rolled through the area that saw five shootings and two deaths in the three weeks it had been declared "police free" by its occupants.



An executive order from Durkan issued ahead of the clearing authorized police to move into the area which Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best called "lawless and brutal" in a statement. By 9:25 a.m. PST, according to the police department, officers had made 31 arrests including one person who "was in possession of a large metal pipe and kitchen knife when he was taken into custody." The Seattle Police Department also discovered homemade spike strips meant to prevent cars from entering the CHOP area.



"Finally," tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "Twenty-some days and several deaths too late. The rule of law must not fade in and out with the fashions of the radical left."