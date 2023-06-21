Create New Account
NWO: Dr. Rima Laibow says 90% of the world's population will die!
In her hour long interview with Maria Zeee, Dr. Rima Laibow claims that 90% of the world’s population will die as a result of the evil, poisonous vaccines.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

