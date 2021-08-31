© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Ryan Cole: Spike Protein Dangers
Follow
1
Share
Report
531 views • August 31, 2021
Dr Ryan Cole walks us through the dangers of the spike protein. The most dangerous part of the modified SARS-CoV2 virus and the main antigen component of all of the experimental COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines". Clotting disease and vascular disease.
Originally aired at the White Coat Summit (One Year Anniversary) on July 28th 2021. Interview originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
Originally aired at the White Coat Summit (One Year Anniversary) on July 28th 2021. Interview originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.