✈️💥🇺🇦 Glide bomb strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces air-defense position in the village of Gavrilovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.
Adding:
Putin convened a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council
The first statements:
➡️Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate.
➡️As a result of the West's destructive actions, the foundations for dialogue between nuclear-armed states have been significantly undermined.
➡️Russia has repeatedly warned the West, but its initiatives have not received a clear response.
➡️Russia is ready to respond to any strategic threats, and not just in words, but with military-technical measures
➡️Russia is confident in the reliability and effectiveness of its deterrent forces