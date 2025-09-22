✈️💥🇺🇦 Glide bomb strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces air-defense position in the village of Gavrilovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.

Adding:

Putin convened a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council

The first statements:

➡️Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate.

➡️As a result of the West's destructive actions, the foundations for dialogue between nuclear-armed states have been significantly undermined.

➡️Russia has repeatedly warned the West, but its initiatives have not received a clear response.

➡️Russia is ready to respond to any strategic threats, and not just in words, but with military-technical measures

➡️Russia is confident in the reliability and effectiveness of its deterrent forces