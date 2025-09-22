BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✈️💥Glide bomb strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces air-defense position in the village of Gavrilovka, Dnepropetrovsk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 1 day ago

✈️💥🇺🇦 Glide bomb strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces air-defense position in the village of Gavrilovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.

Adding: 

Putin convened a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council

The first statements:

➡️Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate.

➡️As a result of the West's destructive actions, the foundations for dialogue between nuclear-armed states have been significantly undermined.

➡️Russia has repeatedly warned the West, but its initiatives have not received a clear response.

➡️Russia is ready to respond to any strategic threats, and not just in words, but with military-technical measures

➡️Russia is confident in the reliability and effectiveness of its deterrent forces

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy