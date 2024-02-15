Create New Account
The 'Moment' a Ukrainian Helicopter was Shot Down near Rabotino, Zaporozhye region a few days ago
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Video of the moment a Ukrainian helicopter was shot down near Rabotino, Zaporozhye region a few days ago.

(Feb 13, 2024 the other video of this helicopter in field) https://www.brighteon.com/0d202a6c-96b7-4ed1-b68a-d5053d250b8d


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

