BOMBSHELL: New Zealand Whistleblower Exposes COVID Mass Genocide Plan
Published 16 hours ago

A database administrator who helped the New Zealand government catalog vaccine recipients has come forward revealing the spike in deaths associated with the Covid-19 jab campaign, which resulted in hundreds dead.


Learn more here:


https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-new-zealand-whistleblower-reveals-over-20-who-took-pfizer-jab-died/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-vaccine-may-cause-long-term-heart-damage-even-in-people-with-no-symptoms/


https://banned.video/watch?id=61eabc33d572c30c3e3b629c



