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The McCullough Foundation reviewed 300 studies, and they found the #1 risk factor for autism to be “combination vaccines.”
“There are more children in the United States today with profound autism — completely disabled — than there ever were with polio,” he lamented.
“We’ve, in a sense, caused a major public health crisis through this vaccine ideology.”
But it’s not just the profound autism that’s showing up.
In a survey of approximately 13,000 people, one result about gender identity stood out immediately.
“It doesn’t prove causation. But it is a signal that large is difficult to ignore.”