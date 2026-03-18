The McCullough Foundation reviewed 300 studies, and they found the #1 risk factor for autism to be “combination vaccines.”





“There are more children in the United States today with profound autism — completely disabled — than there ever were with polio,” he lamented.





“We’ve, in a sense, caused a major public health crisis through this vaccine ideology.”





But it’s not just the profound autism that’s showing up.





In a survey of approximately 13,000 people, one result about gender identity stood out immediately.





“It doesn’t prove causation. But it is a signal that large is difficult to ignore.”





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